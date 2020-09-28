Cricket
IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia always kept belief despite initial struggle

Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes in an over (Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)
Sharjah, September 28: Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over to help Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in an incredible IPL 2020 match, said he always kept believing that he could achieve the feat despite struggling initially in his innings.

After struggling to put bat to ball earlier in the innings, Tewatia struck five sixes in the 18th over off Sheldon Cottrell, four of them on the trot, to turn the match on its head when the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs to secure the highest successful run-chase in IPL of 224.

The commentators were also critical of Royals for sending Tewatia up the order until the 18th over.

Tewatia, who was earlier struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order, smashed Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and the opponents.

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals writes redemption story: From 17 runs off 23 balls to 51 runs off 31 balls

He was dismissed in the 19th over for 53 runs off 31 balls, but Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (4 not out) later took the Royals past the target of 224.

After the match, Tewatia said his team believed he could clear the fence and he just needed one maximum get back his belief.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," the 27-year-old Tewatia said after the Royals' 4-wicket win.

"Five (sixes) in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers."

Rajasthan were on the right path in their chase after a crucial stand between skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

But, when Steve Smith got out, Tewatia was sent out to bat ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa and the left-hander struggled to connect the ball early in his innings.

With him wasting the deliveries at the crucial juncture, pressure was building on Samson and Tewatia said that phase of the match was the worst he played.

"Now I am better. The worst 20 balls I have ever played. After then I began to hit so I kept going."

More IPL 2020 News

Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
