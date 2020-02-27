Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two games in Guwahati against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

By
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two games in Guwahati against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Jaipur, Feb 27: Rajasthan Royals will play a couple of matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Guwahati will play host to two home games of the Royals the cash-rich league. Royals will now play Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5th and April 9th respectively in Guwahati.

Both games will have an 8 PM IST start. Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season.

Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.

Since their return, they have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

Meanwhile, their remaining home games will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Royals will end their league phase with an away trip to Delhi Capitals on May 13. They will enter the new season with hopes for a second title.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue