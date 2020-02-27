IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two games in Guwahati against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Guwahati will play host to two home games of the Royals the cash-rich league. Royals will now play Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5th and April 9th respectively in Guwahati.

Both games will have an 8 PM IST start. Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season.

Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.

Since their return, they have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

Meanwhile, their remaining home games will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Royals will end their league phase with an away trip to Delhi Capitals on May 13. They will enter the new season with hopes for a second title.