IPL 2020: Rashid Khan opens up about biggest strength after ending with 3/7 against Delhi Capitals

After being put into bat, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha put up a sizzling 107-run opening stand. The duo punished the Capitals’ bowlers as they scored the highest powerplay this season, putting 77 on the board off the first six overs.

After the SRH batsmen post 219/2 on the board, the Hyderabad bowlers put up a scintillating display as they bowled out Delhi for 131 with an over to spare.

Rashid Khan turned in the best figures this season as he picked up three wickets and gave away just seven runs in his four over spell.

After returning the best figures this season, the SRH bowler said that his main focus was not wickets but to bowl economically.

“Winning the game was the most important. The wicket was helping a lot. What I’m mainly focussing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not. Dot balls help me to get wickets and it also helps the other end to get wickets,” said the leggie.

The 22-year-old is once again enjoying a good run and after guiding SRH to another convincing win in a must-win game, the Afghan cricketer said, “I just go with a clear mind, that’s my biggest strength - I want to bowl a good line and length, no matter the situation.

“You have to mix up and play with the batsman’s mind and see the weak and strong zone of the batsman. I keep those things in mind,” signed off Rashid.

With the win over the Capitals, the Hyderabad team have kept their playoff chances alive. The David Warner-led side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.