IPL 2020: RCB spinner Washington Sundar reveals the secret behind his success this season

Sundar, who has taken five wickets in seven games, has played a major role in RCB's success so far this season with skipper Virat Kohli using him mostly in the Power Play overs.

And the Tamil Nadu spinner, who has bowled at an incredible economy rate of 4.90, says releasing the ball late has helped him a lot this season.

"Releasing the ball late is the key. If you follow the feet of a batsman, then you will get a slight hint about what he intends to do. And if you can pick up the hint, it's going to help you do what he doesn't want you to do," Sundar said on the eve of RCB's match against Kings XI Punjab.

"I am very conscious about releasing the ball as late as possible. That way I can react to what the batsman is doing," he added.

The 21-year-old lanky spinner, who is over six foot tall, feels his height is an advantage, adding that he has been working hard to use it to his benefit.

"It's definitely a positive thing. If at that height I can use it properly with speed it will be an advantage and that's what I have been trying to work on in the last couple of years.

"I have put in a lot of work knowing that my height will give me an advantage if I used that to the fullest. I have to keep the same rhythm going," he added.

Sundar also expressed is delighted at the confidence his captain has shown in him in the ongoing tournament.

"I'm glad that Virat has shown so much confidence in me and thrown balls at me during the Powerplay and other crucial junctures of the game. For a finger spinner, captain's confidence is extremely important."

The youngster also has been no mug with the bat and would like to put in more performances for RCB.

"I think from a batsman point of view while bowling that has kept me going and guessing. I would love to win a game for RCB with the bat. I've been focusing on my batting. When the opportunities come I should be able to step and perform," he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in IPL 2020 action on Thursday (October 15) when they face Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.