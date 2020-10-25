IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK, Match 44: Dhoni, Kohli, Finch and Rayudu chase these milestones

Both teams are coming into Sunday's on the back of low-scoring games. While RCB come into this game on the back of their convincing eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders, this will be CSK's first game since their ten-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

RCB, who will sport a green jersey on Sunday, also have an advantage from the result of the reverse fixture, in which Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls helped his team beat CSK by 37 runs. Dhoni's side will be keen avenge that loss as well as bounce back after scoring one of their lowest scores in IPL.

Virat Kohli-led RCB have won 7 games out of 10 and currently occupy one spot in the top three in the points table, while MS Dhoni-led CSK have three wins to their name and are on the eighth position in the standings.

IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing XI details

There will be top players in action including the likes of Dhoni and Kohli chasing personal milestones when RCB face CSK in Match 44.

Here are the players who will be approaching milestones at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 25):

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper is currently his team's leading run-getter with 365 runs to his name from 10 games and will be looking to have another superb outing with the bat when his side faces CSK. After surpassing 5500 runs earlier in the season, he will now be approaching another milestone during the match as he needs 1 six to complete 200 IPL sixes.

Aaron Finch

The Australian opener has had a pretty quiet IPL for RCB and will be keen to get a big score as the league enters the key phase. Finch, who has scored just one fifty for 221 runs this season, needs 42 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs. The Aussie also needs 2 boundaries to complete 200 IPL fours.

MS Dhoni

The CSK skipper may have not looked his best with the bat and hasn't produced those finishing knocks, but his wicketkeeping reflexes are still at the best as he has claimed some spectacular catches this season. He completed 100 catches in IPL earlier in the season and now needs 6 catches to complete 100 IPL catches for CSK.

Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabad skipper has scored 252 runs which also includes one fifty in 8 innings this season, but has had a poor run recently. He will need to be at his best as CSK look to finish the season on a high and he also needs 2 fours to complete 300 IPL fours.

Faf du Plessis

The South African was very consistent at the start of the season, but hasn't been able to add to those 376 runs and four fifties this season. He will, however, be closing in on a milstone in Sunday's match against RCB as he needs 1 more boundary to complete 200 IPL fours.