IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP: KL Rahul makes second IPL hundred, overtakes David Warner

Rahul, who was dropped twice by Virat Kohli, the skipper of RCB, made 100 in quick time off 62 balls that led Kings XI Punjab strong march. Rahul remained not out on 132 and KXIP made 206 for three.

Rahul's hundred was 21st by an Indian batsman overall in the IPL and the elegant right-hander also became the 13th Indian batsman to score a hundred in the IPL. This was also the highest individual score by a captain in an IPL, beating 126 by David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2017.

The captain's hundred list

1. 132* - KL Rahul, 2020

2. 126 - Warner, 2017

3. 119 - Sehwag, 2011

4. 113 - Kohli, 2016

5. 109 - Kohli, 2016

6. 108* - Kohli, 2016

Manish Pandey is the first Indian to make a hundred in the IPL. He made a 114 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2009, the year when the Hyderabad-base side became IPL champions under Adam Gilchrist.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli holds the record of most hundreds by an Indian batsman. Kohli has made four hundreds in the IPL so far and all his three-figure knocks came in 2016. Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals had also made a hundred when he amassed 102 against the now disbanded Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.