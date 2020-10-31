IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH: Three players approaching 500 mark

RCB skipper Virat Kohli requires 76 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020 while his SRH counterpart David Warner is in need of another 63 to reach the milestone.

RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has been one of the finds of the tournament, will also reach the 500-run mark if he scores another 83 runs.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey is just 18 runs away from completing 1,000 IPL runs for SRH.

IPL 2020 LEADING RUN-GETTERS

Kings XI Punjab opener and captain KL Rahul is the only players to breach the 500-run mark in IPL 2020.

The Karnataka opener, who has been holding on to the orange cap for a while has scored 641 runs from 13 innings at an average of 58.27

Rahul, whose consistency earned him a call-up to India's Test squad for the tour Down Under has scored five half-centuries and a century in IPL 2020 so far.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

With a play-offs spot up for the grabs, RCB need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against SRH.

Going by current standings, RCB are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games - against SRH or DC - to make the cut.

And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that they need favourable results from other games.

RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their net run rate resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates.SRH, on the other hand, have nothing to lose.

Sitting sixth in the IPL 2020 table with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches - against RCB and MI - to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.

A cracker of a contest is in the offing in Sharjah.