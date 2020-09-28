IPL 2020: Records galore in the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab tie

The match saw Rajasthan Royals pulling off the highest run chase in the history of the IPL as they made 226 for six after Kings XI Punjab had made 223 for two.

The previous record was held by the Royals themselves when they made 217 against the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in IPL's inaugural edition at the Rajiv Gandhi Internationl Stadium in Hyderabad on Apri 24, 2008.

The Kings XI Punjab opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 183 from just 99 balls for the first wicket, with the latter hitting his maiden IPL ton.

Their partnership is the third highest for the first wicket in the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow and David Warner's 185 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 edition is the highest, while the unbeaten 184 run partnership between Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn for Kolkata Knight Riders against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions is the second.

Mayank's century, which came off just 45 deliveries is the second-fastest by an Indian in the league.

In 2010, Yusuf Pathan of Rajasthan Royals had reached the three-figure mark from just 37 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Mayank was eventually dismissed for 106, with his 50-ball knock containing ten hits to the ropes and seven over it.

The match also saw Rahul Tewatia hitting five sixes in an over, which is yet another first in the tournament hostory.

The left-hander vindicated his unexpected promotion up the order, overcoming a sluggish start to blast his team towards the stiff target.

Sheldon Cottrell was the unfortunate victim as he was taken to the cleaners in the 18th over that went for 30 runs.