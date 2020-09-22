IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers surprised to find form so early

With a sparkling fifty, the former South Africa captain helped Royal Challengers Bangalore post a good score against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He provided the much needed final push with a 51-run innings off 30 balls to take RCB to 163 for five.

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, said after RCB beat SRH by 10 runs, that a competitive game in South Africa gave him some confidence coming into the IPL.

"I surprised myself to be honest. We had a competitive game in South Africa, which was great, gave me a little bit of confidence."

"As a 36-year-old to come here, having not played a lot of cricket, in the middle of some talented youngsters - was a pleasing start. Very happy with the basics, seems to be in place," he added.

De Villiers also praised talented opener Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a fifty on debut.

"Padikkal is a shy and quiet guy but I don't have to say much really, he looks like a really good talent. It's a tough thing to arrive at the IPL, they don't come more tough than that. The talent is just incredible."

He also said the young talents on display in the IPL are "incredible" and that is good for Indian cricket.

"Every year there are 19 and 20-year-olds coming through looking like they've played international cricket for a long time," he said.