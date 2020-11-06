IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli makes four changes in Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and invited Virat Kohli and his men to bat first in a must-win game. Both the teams made considerable changes to their Playing XIs for the game.

It was the 11th occasion when Warner won the toss in this edition. In all these seasons, only Rohit Sharma in 2017 and MS Dhoni in 2018 have won the toss as often. Interestingly, both Rohit and Dhoni went to win the tournament in the respective seasons.

RCB made four changes made, most by a team between two matches in this edition. South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris missed out with a quad injury, and Joshua Phillipe sat out as well. Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was also included in the RCB XI along with spinner Adam Zampa. England all-rounder Moeen Ali replaced Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana while speedster Navdeep Saini replaced Shahbaz Ahmed for the all-important match.

Sunrisers made a forced change to their Playing XI in wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha - who is out due to injury - has been replaced by Shreewats Goswami.

After winning the toss, Warner said: " We will bowl first. Dew could play an effect, the last couple of games say so. But the wicket will not change a lot. We are under no pressure, it already started a couple of games back. Unfortunately, Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. The trophy means a lot for us, the owners and the fans back home."

"It could go both ways, we would have bowled first. But runs on the board could prove crucial. The last game opened up completely when you haven't qualified, the nerves will come. It's an exciting time, it's been leisure to play here. The seniors will have to take up responsibility, let the youngsters play freely. Chris Morris misses out with a quad injury, Joshua Phillipe is out as well. Aaron Finch is back, so is Adam Zampa. Saini replaces Shahbaz Ahmed," said Kohli ahead of the match.