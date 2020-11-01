IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes first Chennai Super Kings player to hit three consecutive half-centuries

Having opened the innings for CSK as they set out to chase 154 against Kings XI Punjab, Gaikwad showed his class with the bat once again. Along with his opening partner Faf du Plessis, the stylish right-handed batsman first brought up another fifty-plus opening stand for his team. In the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gaikwad stitched fifty-run stand with Shane Watson.

While Faf du Plessis - team's highest run-scorer in the season - was dismissed for 48, Gaikwad, on the other hand, continued his good form and completed his third fifty of the season. By scoring his third consecutive half-century, Gaikwad created a new record as he became the first CSK batsman to score a hat-trick of fifties in the tournament.

Gaikwad has scores of 65*(51) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 72(53) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 62*(49) against KXIP (tonight). Gaikwad had a terrible start of the season when he was dismissed for a duck in this first two games but the youngster from Maharashtra came back strongly after team management gave him a second chance.

Riding on Gaikwad's unbeaten fifty and brilliant work by the bowlers, CSK hammered Kings XI by 9 wickets and ended the season on a positive note. They moved on to the seventh spot in the points table.

In the run chase, CSK had an opening stand of 82 runs between Gaikwad and Du Plessis and later Ambati Rayudu forged an unbeaten stand of 72 runs and took their team home.

Earlier, after winning the toss CSK skipper MS Dhoni elected to field against KL Rahul-led KXIP in their final match of the tournament. This is the first occasion since the inception of the domestic T20 league when CSK have not qualified into the playoffs.

During the toss, Dhoni was asked if this is going to be his last appearance in the Yellow jersey, the three-time IPL champion captain replied in a no.

After Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, commentator Danny Morrison asked if was his last game ever for CSK, Dhoni replied, "Definitely not."