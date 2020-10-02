IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami takes Purple Cap, Mayank Agarwal edges KL Rahul in Orange Cap race

Shami claimed the Purple Cap from Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada (seven wickets in three games) with the dismissal of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and is currently on eight wickets in four matches.

The top two in the purple cap battle are followed by Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians (six wickets in four games), Sheldon Cottrell of KXIP (six wickets in four games) and Trent Boult of MI (six wickets in four games).

However, the Purple cap could change hands once again on Friday (October 2) with sixth-placed Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings, who has five wickets from three games, but the English all-rounder will need three wickets to claim the lead.

Here is the top five players in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list:

1. Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 8 wickets (economy rate 7.86)

2. Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 7 wickets (economy rate 6.25)

3. Rahul Chahar (MI) - 6 wickets (economy rate 7.43)

4. Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP) - 6 wickets (economy rate 8.07)

5. Trent Boult (MI) - 6 wickets (economy rate 8.41)

Meanwhile in the orange cap race, Agarwal scored 25 off 18 balls which took his tournament tally to 246 runs from four games and he is now at the top of the list of leading run scorers.

Rahul, who managed only 17 against Mumbai during Kings XI's chase of 192 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games.

The Kings XI Punjab duo are followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games), Rohit Sharma of MI (170 runs in four games) and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals (167 runs in three games).

Here is the top five players in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list:

1. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 246 runs (average of 61.50)

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 239 runs (average of 79.66)

3. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 173 runs (average of 86.50)

4. Rohit Sharma (MI) - 170 runs (average of 42.50)

5. Sanju Samson (RR) - 167 runs (average of 55.66)

The purple and orange caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, while they keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the IPL 2020 team standings, Mumbai Indians took the number one spot with four points from four games after their 48-run victory over KXIP. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who all also have four points but a lower net run-rate.

KXIP, meanwhile, dropped to the sixth spot above just Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, who are in action on Friday (October 2).