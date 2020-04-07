IPL 2020 should be staged when everything is fine: Harbhajan Singh

As of now, the IPL 2020 has been pushed back until April 15 but there is certainty that the tournament will go ahead even after that date as the BCCI and other boards are monitoring the health situation.

"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV. We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritize players' safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized. A lot of lives are on the line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine," Harbhajan said in Star Sports.

The postponement or the possibility of the cancellation of the 13th edition of the IPL, Harbhajan said will rob him of some personal moments that he enjoys a lot.

"I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap. I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well. I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit," he added.