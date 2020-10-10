IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer says Delhi Capitals teammates allow him to be a good captain

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under-par score but the ball was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well," said Shreyas.

"The surface did surprise us, we were also going to bowl first with the dew factor. Thankfully it went in our favour," he said.

DC ended their innings on 184/8 and then managed to dismiss RR for just 138 runs in 19.4 overs. All six players who bowled for the team on the day got at least one wicket.

"I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. They switch in really fast, know their plans and the way they execute it in pressure situations is commendable, even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings," he said.

"I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked on our combinations. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses, everyone is good in taking responsibility.

"If one player goes down someone will pick him up. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well."

Ravichandran Ashwin was player of the match for his figures of 2/22 in four overs. "I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows. Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself," he said.