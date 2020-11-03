Cricket
IPL 2020: SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

By
IPL 2020: SRH vs MI Dream11 Team

Bengaluru, November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL 2020 play-offs on Tuesday (November 3). Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send Sunrisers into the final-four ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR have 14 points and if MI beat SRH, the Kolkata side will enter the play-offs as the fourth-placed team. Be part of this tight match through MyKhel's Dream11 prediction etc.

1. Teams News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

After taking a tough call to leave out the Jonny Bairstow from the playing 11, Sunrisers have managed to find balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner's opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them an all-round option.

Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death.

Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well-rounded attack.

Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings.

2. Team News - Mumbai Indians

In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the new ball and ever so frugal with the old.

Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit's absence.

Already assured of the top spot in the points table, Mumbai Indians will be expected to put up another ruthless show against Sunrisers. The nature of surface in Sharjah has changed drastically with low-scores replacing 200-plus totals, which was the norm at the start of the tournament.

3. Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahabaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya/Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Dream11

Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma.

5. Head to Head

Hyderabad and Mumbai have faced each other 15 times, and the latter holds slight 8-7 edge.

6. Match details

Date: November 3

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 10:35 [IST]
