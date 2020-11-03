IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56: Pollard, Saha, De Kock and Warner chase these milestones

While Mumbai have already qualified and have already sealed the top spot in the table, Hyderabad have all to play for as a win will confirm their place for the play-offs.

Both teams come into Tuesday's clash on the back of two successive wins and there are few players chasing personal milsetones coming into the match.

Here are the players who are closing in on milestones at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Kieron Pollard

The big-hitting West Indian all-rounder, who has had a good tournament so far although he hasn't got many opportunities with the bat in the competitive and packed Mumbai Indians batting line up. He is is 6 sixes away from completing 200 IPL sixes. He is also 27 runs away from completing 3000 IPL runs. He also needs 8 fours to reach 200 IPL fours.

David Warner

The SRH skipper needs to fire if his team has to progress and he has done that many times already this season having stuck three fifties and amassed a total of 444 runs. Warner, who crossed the 5000 run mark earlier this season, is now 56 runs away from 500 in IPL 2020. The Australian opener is also 6 sixes shy of 200 IPL sixes and 3 fours short of 500 IPL fours.

Wriddhiman Saha

The Indian Test wicketkeeper showed his ability with the bat against a challenging Delhi Capitals bolwing set up. He now nears a milestone in the IPL as he 79 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs.

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper has had solid IPL so far and is very close to a milestone as he needs 82 runs to complete 500 runs for the season. He also needs 9 fours to complete 200 IPL fours.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai batsman has been in incredible form this season carrying his team over the line on many occassions. However, he is still hungry for more. SKY, who has scored 3 fifties for 374 runs this season, now needs another 78 runs to 2000 IPL runs.

Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson and Saurabh Tiwary

The elder Pandya who has looked good when called upon with both bat and ball is 14 runs away from 1000 IPL runs and 5 wickets away from 50 IPL wickets. Nadeem, on the other hand, needs 6 wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.

Saurabh Tiwary, meanhwile, if he plays needs to 2 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes. The New Zealand skipper Williamson is also 2 sixes away from 50 IPL sixes.