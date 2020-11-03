IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Updates: Late Pollard burst takes Mumbai to 149/7

Sharjah, November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with table toppers Mumbai Indians in the final league game of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (November 3).

For the David Warner-led SRH, they will need nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four, while MI have already sealed a top spot and are certain to play the Qualifier 1.

If Sunrisers win, they will oust Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently sitting in the fourth spot, but have lower net run rate compared to Warner's men. A victory will take SRH to third and they will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday (November 6).

In the reverse fixture, the two sides met at the same venue and Mumbai Indians sealed a 34 run victory thanks to Quinton de Kock's display with the bat. So, SRH will look to avenge that loss, while MI will look to maintain their winning run heading into the knock outs.

Here mykhel brings you the updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: