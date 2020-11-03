IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Updates: Late Pollard burst takes Mumbai to 149/7

Sharjah, November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with table toppers Mumbai Indians in the final league game of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (November 3).
For the David Warner-led SRH, they will need nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four, while MI have already sealed a top spot and are certain to play the Qualifier 1.
If Sunrisers win, they will oust Kolkata Knight Riders, who are currently sitting in the fourth spot, but have lower net run rate compared to Warner's men. A victory will take SRH to third and they will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday (November 6).
In the reverse fixture, the two sides met at the same venue and Mumbai Indians sealed a 34 run victory thanks to Quinton de Kock's display with the bat. So, SRH will look to avenge that loss, while MI will look to maintain their winning run heading into the knock outs.
Here mykhel brings you the updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians:
Will Sunrisers chase down 150 and seal their play-off spot? Or will Mumbai play spoilsport and give Kolkata Knight Riders the lifeline? Stay tuned for SRH's run chase!
End of the first innings: Five runs come off the final three balls as MI reach 149/8 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Holders gets his man as he castles the dangerous Pollard for 41 off 25 balls. MI - 145/8 in 19.3 overs.
SIX! Pollard hits another into the stands for his fourth maximum in the space of five balls. Mi - 145/7 in 19.2 overs.
Pollard now looks to attack his compatriot as MI eye decent score in Sharjah.
Back to back sixes as Pollard hits Natarajan for three sixes and brings up his 3000 runs in IPL. MI - 139/7 in 19 overs.
SIX! Pollard just about clears Manish Pandey at the long off to scores his first maximum of the match.
Pollard reviews a LBW call which is given out by the onfield umpire. And ball-tracking shows the ball has pitched outside leg stump. So, KP survives.
A good tight over from Holder as he concedes just four runs and gets a wicket in the eighteenth over. MI - 119/7 in 18 overs.
WIKCET! Holder gets his first wicket of the match as he removes Coulter-Nile for 1. MI - 116/7 in 17.2 overs.
An eventful over comes to an end as Pollard survives another LBW call. Sandeep ends with figures of 3 for 34. MI - 116/6 in 17 overs.
WICKET! Bowled Him! Sandeep strikes again as he castles Kishan for 33. Mi - 115/6 in 16.3 overs.
SIX! Ishan Kishan hits Sandeep straight down the ground for his second maximum. MI - 115/5 in 16.2 overs.
Sandeep Sharma returns to complete his quota of four overs.
Back-to-back boundaries for Pollard, who looks to break the shackles. Natarajan concedes 11 runs from his third over. MI - 109/5 in 16 overs.
100 up for Mumbai. FOUR! Pollard hits Natarajan straight down the ground for his first boundary of the match.
Second time out: MI reach 98/5 in 15 overs as Pollard escapes a LBW call only because it was umpire's call on review.
FOUR! Like adding salt to the injury, Kishan hits Rashid straight down the ground for a boundary. MI - 97/5 in 14.4 overs.
DROPPED!! Rashid puts down a sitter after Ishan Kishan's sweep finds the top edge.
Tight over as Shahbaz completes his quota of four overs and ends with figures of 2 for 19.
Shahbaz Nadeem continues from the other end as Warner looks to get Pollard early.
Rashid concedes five runs and takes a wicket in his third over as SRH look to put the strangle on scoring. MI - 87/5 in 13 overs.
Kieron Pollard joins Ishan Kishan in the middle as Mumbai look to post a decent total in Sharjah.
WICKET! Rashid strikes as he gets Saurabh Tiwary caught behind by Saha. Mumbai lose their third for the same score. MI - 81/5 in 12.1 overs.
WICKET! Shahbaz strikes again as he removes Krunal for a duck. MI - 81/4 in 11.4 overs.
WICKET! Shahbaz Nadeem gets Suryakumar Yadav for 36 after some good glove work by Saha. MI - 81/3 in 11.1 overs.
T Natarajan returns to bowl his second over.
At the half-way stage of the innings, MI - 78/2 in 10 overs. What will be a good score to defend on this wicket?
SIX! Kishan hits Rashid straight down the ground for his first maximum of the match. MI - 76/2 in 9.3 overs.
FOUR! Suryakumar sweeps Rashid for his fifth boundary of the match. MI - 69/2 in 9.1 overs.
DROPPED! Shahbaz puts down Kishan off his own bowling. It was a tough chance as it was struck fiercely. MI - 65/2 in 9 overs
Shahbaz replaces Natarajan and is set to bowl his second over from the other end.
First time out: Rashid concedes 7 runs from his first over as MI reach 59/2 in 8 overs with Suryakumar (25 off 17 balls) and Ishan Kishan (5 off 11 balls) at the crease.
Rashid Khan is introduced into the attack as SRH look to get rid off in-form Suryakumar and Kishan.
Chance missed as Suryakumar's uppish drive is missed by T Natarajan. Will that prove costly for SRH. MI - 52/2 in 7 overs.
Time for some toe-crunchers as Warner brings in T Natarajan into the attack.
End of powerplay: Shahbaz concedes nine runs from his first over. MI - 48/2 in 6 overs.
Time for spin and it's back to back fours for Suryakumar off Shabhaz Nadeem. MI - 47/2 in 5.2 overs.
Sandeep completes his third over in which he conceded 16 runs and claimed an important wicket of De kock. Another in form batsman Ishan Kishan has joined SKY in the middle for MI.
WICKET! Bowled him! De Kock plays one on as Sandeep Sharma gets his second wicket. MI - 39/2 in 4.4 overs.
4, 6, 6, W— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020
Sandeep Sharma with another big wicket. QDK departs for 25.
Live - https://t.co/gKjzRTUvJ8 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/0U60hqutXM
Back to back SIXES! De Kock hits Sandeep out of the park for the first and second maximum of the match. MI - 39/1 in 4.3 overs.
FOUR! De Kock drives Sandeep through the covers for his second boundary of the match.
Sandeep Sharma is set to bowl his third over.
Holder concedes seven runs from his second over. MI - 23/1 in 4 overs.
Looks like the pitch is holding up and Rohit's dismissal was an example of it. So, runs may be hard to come by on this wicket.
FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav scores his second boundary of the match as he flicks Holder towards the mid wicket area. MI - 21/1 in 3.3 overs.
Holder continues from the other end to bowl his second over.
FOUR! New batsman Suryakumar Yadav gets off the mark with a boundary, but gets away with another lobbed effort. MI - 16/1 in 3 overs.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma departs early as his lofted effort off Sandeep Sharma finds David Warner at mid-on. MI - 12/1 in 2.3 overs.
Sandeep Sharma continues from the other end.
Five runs come from the second over as well. MI - 10/0 in 2 overs.
Brilliant stop from Abdul Samad as he saves two runs in the deep square leg area. MI - 8/0 in 1.4 overs.
Jason Holder shares the new ball with Sandeep Sharma as SRH eye early wickets.
FOUR! De Kock gets off the mark with a boundary as he flicks Sandeep towards the onside. MI - 5/0 in 1 over.
The players are making their way out into the middle and it's Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Sandeep Sharma takes the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Will Mumbai retain Ishan Kishan, who has done so well so far, as the opener or will Rohit return to take the slot?
And here is how MI line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni
Three changes tonight with ⚡#ThunderBoom💥 rested!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020
In: Rohit, Patto, Dhawal
Out: Jayant, Boult, Bumrah#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/CrWZUtaFtv
Here is the SRH playing XI: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
All-important game for us 💪— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 3, 2020
Here's our full lineup 👇#SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/tnwpM7yeXe
As for team news, Sunrisers make one change with Priyam Garg replacing Abhishek Sharma. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have made three changes with Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni and James Pattinson coming in for Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Saurabh Tiwary is retained as Hardik Pandya gets another rest.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.
It's toss time in Sharjah and big news for Mumbai Indians as well as Team India as Rohit Sharma returns from hamstring issue.
Pitch Report: Murali Karthik and Kumar Sangakkara say there is a little moisture, but still a dry wicket. Chasing team has won 5 of the last 5 matches in Sharjah. So, team winning the toss will look to continue the trend.
Rohit Sharma is seen undergoing fitness drills. So, there is a chance he'll be back to lead the team.
M😁😁D#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/qKpB6xyanc— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020
One team who will be rooting for Mumbai Indians today is Kolkata Knight Riders as a defeat to Sunrisers will mean Eoin Morgan's side will go through to the play-offs.
Waiting for tonight's match like...#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EBbzgP1EGz— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 3, 2020
David Warner and co will look to keep their winning combo intact, but they could be tempted to bring back all-rounder Vijay Shankar, if he is fit. All the questions over the playing XI will soon be cleared as the toss is just half-an-hour away.
Pitch inspection ✅#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/VSvJ1jHiUv— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020
There are reports doing the rounds that Mumbai may rest some players as the Qualifiers are very close. But, separating a winning combination could spoil MI's momentum. So, if there is any change, it could be the bowlers getting a rest.
Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form coming into this match, but Sandeep Sharma seems to have the number on him. Will that trend continue today or will SKY conquer Sandeep? Let's find out soon.
Another fierce battle up on the charts today? 🔥#SRHvMI #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/mNfUiHz2zo— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 3, 2020
The last time the two sides met, Mumbai Indians came out on top as Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, while Trent Boult and James Pattinson combined to restrict Sunrisers.
David Warner ✅— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020
Manish Pandey ✅
Patto got 2 big wickets the last time we faced SRH! 👌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/K6tkXnDZUm
Welcome to mykhel updates of the final league match of IPL 2020 in which SRH need a win to seal a play-off spot. But standing in their way is mighty Mumbai Indians, who are top of the standings.
