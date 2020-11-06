IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB Eliminator Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The credit for SRH's success in the past few matches goes to the opening pair of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha. The duo has clicked upfront and has so far shared two century stands -- 107 against DC and then 151 against MI.

While Warner has led SRH from the front, scoring 529 runs from 14 games to occupy the second spot in the scorers' list, Saha (184 runs from 3 matches) has proved that the SRH team management has erred in benching him for 11 ties. Such has been Warner and Saha's performance that the likes of Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg and Jason Holder were hardly bothered.

On the bowling front, SRH has found the right combination in Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Rashid Khan and is expected to stick with them. While Sandeep has been sensational in the Power Plays, Natarajan has done the job in the death overs. Rashid has been consistent in the middle overs, but certainly the inclusion of Holder and Nadeem has provided balance to the team.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

On the other hand, knowing very well that another blunder could send them packing, the Kohli-led RCB have a lot to ponder over. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB's confidence could be at the rock-bottom.

But skipper Kohli understands it is not the time to think about past results and what matters from here on is three wins on the trot to lift the IPL title. But it would be easier said than done as RCB seem to have lost some of their steam.

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his fifth fifty of IPL 2020 in their last game, has been consistent at the top but Kohli needs to step up as of late, his strike rate has come under the scanner. Kohli and AB de Villiers need to take responsibility in the big match for RCB, which also features the likes of Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar and bats quite deep. The spin department will be under the wings of Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

3. Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahabaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Phillipe/Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

5. Head to head

In the 17 matches they played against each other, Sunrisers have a minor edge with a 9-7 record with one match getting abandoned.

6. Match details

Date: Friday, November 6.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

