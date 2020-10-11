IPL 2020: SRH vs RR: This was the role given to me: Man-of-the-match Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia once again played a match-winning knock to take Rajasthan Royals to their third win of the season.

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by five-wickets in match number 26 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Tewatia once again played the finisher's role to take the Royals over the line, with a blistering 45 off 28.

Speaking after the match, the Rajasthan all-rounder said, "This was the role given to me and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it's easy when you know your role.

"The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off. I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots," said the man-of-the-match.

The 27-year-old further added, "Riyan asked me what to do - I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack. Against Rashid I saw the opportunity to play the reverse sweep and took it."

Few the last delivery, the all rounder was seen getting into a confrontation with opposition bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who happened to be bowling the last over. Though after the match the duo were seen making up.

Talking about the incident Tewatia said, "No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment."