IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar says this was one of the key reasons for RCB’s downfall

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that Kohli’s failure to impress was one of the key reasons for the Challengers downfall and the RCB skipper will be disappointed as he failed to meet the high standards he had set for himself.

After starting off the season strongly and enjoying a good run, RCB lost five on the trot. In 15 matches the Bangalore skipper scored just 466 runs.

Talking about the RCB skipper, Gavaskar told Star Sports, “Looking at the high standards that he sets for himself, maybe he would say he didn’t quite match that and that’s one of the reasons why RCB weren’t able to go through. Because when he scores those big runs along with AB de Villiers, they invariably have big scores.”

Gavaskar further added, “If anything, their bowling has always been their weak point. Even now, in this particular team, they have got an Aaron Finch, who is a fine T20 player, young Devout Padikkal, who began well and then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then you have really got it made.”

The former Indian skipper also stated that RCB need to find a finisher. “I think where they need to do a little bit of thinking is give Shivam Dube a proper role. Dude has gone down and Sundar has gone up and down. If he can be given a role, and told to go out there and thrash the ball, it might help him.

“He is confused now. If they can get a solid player at No. 5, then it will ease the pressure of de Villiers and Virat,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

After the match, RCB head coach Simon Katich also stated that the batsmen led the team down. Following their loss to SRH, RCB’s hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League trophy continues.