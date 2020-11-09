IPL 2020: David Warner says dropped catches cost Sunrisers Hyderabad dearly in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals

With this win, Delhi Capitals entered their maiden IPL Final and they will now face defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Wednesday (November 10).

It wasn't a night to remember for Sunrisers and their charismatic skipper David Warner as they failed to overhaul the target of 190 in the semi-final clash. The run chase wasn't going to be easy for SRH as only two times a score of 190+ was chased down in this edition. Although, there were plenty of positives for the team from the season.

In the all-important game, team's batting mainstay and skipper Warner was dismissed for just two, his worst-ever start in IPL since 2016 when he was dismissed for a duck against Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct). Delhi Capitals bowlers gave SRH two more jolts in the powerplay to tighten their grip in a high stakes game.

Talking about his team's overall performance in the league, captain Warner said there were a lot of positives for them as his team put up some brilliant performances against strong teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore en route Qualifier 2. Warner also seemed happy with his team's performance for no one counted them in top four at the start of the season.

"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today," said the Australia cricketer.

Warner also praised the youngsters in the tournament and praised the likes of T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, and Manish Pandey for doing well.

"Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid (Khan) has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home."

Talking about his team's performance in the Qualifier, Warner lamented the fact that they weren't at their best in the field and dropping catches cost them dearly.

"The main thing is attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, so that, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field."

When asked if they also missed key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar who were out of the tournament due to injuries, Warner said: "Key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today."

Warner once again thanked Sunrisers fans for their consistent support which is a great motivation for the team and he also termed Hyderabad as his second home.

"The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is our second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully, after this we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better show," Warner signed off.