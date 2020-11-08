IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Highlights: All-round Delhi Capitals notch 17-run win over Sunrisers to enter maiden IPL final

The Capitals put up a clinical show with both bat and ball as they set up a final clash with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

In the do-or-die match the Capitals put up an all-round show in Abu Dhabi. After enjoying a good run for most part of the season, the Capitals suffered four losses on the trot. But the Capitals jumped back with a win in their final league game to secure a top-two finish.

After falling to Mumbai in the first Qualifier, the Shreyas Iyer-led side ticked off all the boxes as they beat Sunrisers by 17 runs.

In their do-or-die game, Iyer took a gamble as they opted to bowl first against the David Warner-led SRH. DC’s changes for their must-win game paid off. Both Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer were pushed up the order and the move paid off as they scored quickfire knocks.

After opting to bat, the Capitals put up a strong total of 189/3 against Sunrisers. After opting to bat first, the Delhi team got off to a flying start.

Stoinis was promoted up the order and the move paid off as Stoinis, along with Shikhar Dhawan stitched together an opening partnership of 86 off 51 deliveries.

While Stoinis scored a quickfire 38 off 27, Dhawan put up a blistering show with the willow to help Delhi reach a defendable total. After failing to impress with the bat in the previous few matches, the Delhi opener scored a blistering 78 off 50. Dhawan’s innings included six fours and two maximums.

An LBW appeal from Sandeep Sharma saw Dhawan lose his wicket in the 19th over. Though it was hit well outside the line, the opener didn’t bother looking at the non-striker’s end to check if he needed to review it and instead walked off.

While Dhawan and Stoinis’ opening stand set the team up for a big total, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhawan’s third-wicket partnership helped DC reach a solid total. The duo scored 52 off 28 to pile the runs on the board. Though the last two overs saw the bowlers keep DC in check not leaking a boundary, DC managed to reach a solid total in their all-important game against SRH.

Hetmyer, promoted up the order ahead of Rishabh Pant, played a clinical role with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 42 off 22.

While Jason Holder leaked 50 runs, Shahbaz Nadeem leaked 48 runs.

With a defendable total of 189 on the board, Capitals bowlers put up a clinical show as they picked up regular wickets to enter their maiden final.

Kagiso Rabada struck early as he removed SRH skipper David Warner for just 2 off 3 in the second over. Rabada led the bowling attack for Delhi along with Stoinis.

While Rabada picked up four wickets, Stoinis pocketed three. The 19th over saw Rabada pick up three to take the game away from SRH.

Though the asking rate was tough, Capitals were in danger of losing the plot as Kane Williamson played another blistering knock with the bat. Williamson scored a scintillating 67 off 45. The Williamson-Abdul Samad partnership put pressure on Delhi. But Stoinis was once again Delhi’s saviour as he removed Williamson in the 17th over. Dropped catches and sloppy fielding also cost SRH in the all-important game. That sealed SRH’s fate and saw the Capitals ensure a place in the final.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be playing their first IPL final in 13 editions, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be looking to pick up their fifth title.