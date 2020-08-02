IPL 2020: Suresh Raina thanks mentor and CSK skipper MS Dhoni in a heartfelt Friendship Day message

Dhoni and Raina's IPL franchise CSK shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay."

Moved by the tribute, Raina responded to the post, writing a heartfelt post and the left-handed batsman shared insights into his relationship with Dhoni.

Raina even referred Dhoni as his mentor and added that the Ranchi cricketer has been more than a friend over the years, someone who's stood by him during the hard times.

"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay! See you soon!," Raina tweeted, replying to CSK's post.

Both Raina and Dhoni will now be preparing for the upcoming IPL 2020 season, which starts September 19. Chennai Super Kings players are likely to leave for the UAE on August 10 to begin preparations. CSK, who ended up runners up in the previous season, will be aiming to claim their fourth IPL title.