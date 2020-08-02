Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina thanks mentor and CSK skipper MS Dhoni in a heartfelt Friendship Day message

By

New Delhi, Aug 2: Veteran India cricketer Suresh Raina on Sunday (August 2) thanked his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Dhoni and Raina's IPL franchise CSK shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay."

Moved by the tribute, Raina responded to the post, writing a heartfelt post and the left-handed batsman shared insights into his relationship with Dhoni.

Raina even referred Dhoni as his mentor and added that the Ranchi cricketer has been more than a friend over the years, someone who's stood by him during the hard times.

"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay! See you soon!," Raina tweeted, replying to CSK's post.

Both Raina and Dhoni will now be preparing for the upcoming IPL 2020 season, which starts September 19. Chennai Super Kings players are likely to leave for the UAE on August 10 to begin preparations. CSK, who ended up runners up in the previous season, will be aiming to claim their fourth IPL title.

More SURESH RAINA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,750,723 | World - 18,008,407
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue