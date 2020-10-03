IPL 2020: T20 cricket isn’t just about power-hitting: Ishan Kishan

Mumbai went on to lose the match, and the young batsman said that his takeaway from the match was that T20 cricket isn't just about power-hitting and other factors also influence the outcome of the game. He added that senior teammates Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard has helped him understand the other aspects of the game.

"I have been working with them for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It's just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers.

"And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what's your next move. It's not just that you go there and start hitting."

Mumbai Indians will next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah cricket stadium on Sunday. With the ground being a comparatively smaller ground than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Kishan feels it will be a boon for the batters.

"They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don't get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it."

Kishan said during the off-season he worked on areas where he was weak, like playing through the covers. "I was not good at playing shots through covers and all but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you, they have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season," signed off the wicket-keeper batsman.

(Source: With inputs from PTI)