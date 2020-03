IPL 2020: Teams' Playing XI if they are forced to field only Indian players

Bengaluru, March 19: The IPL 2020 is still shrouded in uncertainty after getting deferred to April 15 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But there is no guarantee that the tournament will begin even after that date and it has been reported that the BCCI has also been exploring the July-September window to conduct IPL 13.

But the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent travel restrictions have severely dented the participation of overseas players in the IPL 2020. If this edition of the IPL indeed takes place in the April-May window or even after that, we may see some foreign players backing out of the tournament. MyKhel looks at the teams' composition if the IPL teams are forced to play with only Indian players.\

1. Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary (wk), Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah. 2. Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni (Captain/wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif. 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (wk), Mandeep Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma. 5. Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier. 6. Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (Captain/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Prabhasimran Singh, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel. 7. Rajasthan Royals Robin Uthappa (Captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Anirudha Joshi, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot. 8. Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalith Yadav, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan.