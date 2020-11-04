IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore ready for eliminator against Sunrisers

After thrashing Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets on Tuesday (November 3), SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table above RCB.

RCB have lost four games on the trot since they registered 14 points and skipper Kohli feels that the side needs to be in a positive mindset going into the eliminator.

"I want all of us to be in a positive mindset. I promise you we will have more fun in this next week than we had in two and a half months," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter.

RCB head coach Simon Katich, meanwhile, congratulated the team for reaching the play-offs and hopes they grab the opportunity on Friday (November 6).

"Well done on a fantastic achievement of reaching the playoffs. It obviously requires a lot of hard work, so well done on that. The finish hasn't been as planned but what done is done," said Katich.

"We can now look for the opportunity which comes up on Friday and grab that opportunity. the things that stand for me is that certain guys played according to their role in our last game. One obviously Shahbaz, he picked his first wicket in IPL," he added.