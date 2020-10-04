IPL 2020: We have a number of match-winners, so it's very difficult to go up the order: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan, who has been donning the finisher's cap this season, almost took the Knights over the line with a blistering 18-ball 44. Coming in to bat for the Knight Riders at No. 6, the World Cup-winning England captain said it was 'difficult' to get a spot higher up the order.

After Delhi posted 228 on the board, the Knight Riders, powered by Morgan, almost completed another record run chase. Morgan came down the order after Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik, both of whom failed to get going with the bat.

On being asked whether he should have come into bat earlier, the England captain said, "No, I don't think so. When you look at our batting line-up, we have a number of match-winners, so it's very difficult to go up the order. Particularly when you have a world-class all-rounder in Andre Russell.

"He is an incredible striker, and when he comes up the order, obviously everybody else has to shift down a little bit," he said after the match.

Sunil Narine's form has been under the scanner. The opener has failed to deliver in all of KKR's matches this season, and talking about whether he will lose his spot as an opener, Morgan said, "Sunil is the type of player who can produce match-winning innings. It's never been a string of scores, over the years, but more about his impact in a game.

"He always takes the positive option, which summarises how we want to play our cricket," Morgan said backing Narine.

Though KKR lost the match, Morgan said his team played fantastic cricket and there were a lot of positives. "Delhi bowled well, to a position of strength and looked like winning it. It just wasn't meant to be," he said.

"We move on, we played some fantastic cricket throughout so far but Delhi have looked more promising early in the tournament, so to come out and produce a fantastic game but not getting over the line, there are huge positives to take.

"I don't think a lot went wrong. To come to Sharjah, you expect a 200-plus in a game and potentially they got a couple of boundaries too many but we were still in the game till the 20th over," Morgan said.

"T20 can be over-complicated at times. I think when you play at a small ground, you can delve into people's mistake too much. So, going back and looking at the execution of our yorkers, length balls and bouncers and honest about how to move forward is important," signed off Morgan.

(With PTI inputs)