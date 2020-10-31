IPL 2020: We have nothing to lose, says Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes

After being put into bat first, Kings XI Punjab rode on Chris Gayle's knock of 99 to post a total of 185/4 in 20 over. But, in response, Ben Stokes provided the flying start for RR with his second successive fifty and in the end his team secured a seven-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare.

Stokes, who smashed 50 off 26 balls studded with three sixes and six fours, said Royals are in a position where they have nothing to lose and the English all-rounder was also pleased with his form with the bat.

"I think when you are in a position like we are, you have nothing to lose. We are still hanging in. That is pleasing. The sixes are always pleasing. I went in the same mentality like I did against MI. Wanted to go hard with the new ball. We had a decent break from the last game," Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stokes, who ended with figures of 2 for 32 in his four overs, also explained what keeps him going and he also revealed that he cut down on bowling druing the break to remain fresh.

"It's that shot you don't expect to go to the boundary, that sort of a short gives me confidence and gives the feeling it's going to be a good outing. We normally have a quick turnaround. I cut down on the bowling part in the break to remain fresh.

The Royals, who are fifth in the points table, still have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs, but it will depend on the results of the other teams fighting for the place in the last four. They will next lock horns in their final league game with Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (November 1).