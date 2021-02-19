IPL 2021: From Kasaragod to sharing dressing room with Kohli, Mohammed Azharuddeen's dream journey

But he would not have expected that one of the congratulatory messages to land in his phone's inbox on Thursday (February 18) would be from Virat Kohli. "I have always wanted to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. I was hoping that I would get picked up by RCB in the auction but then there are a lot of players and the teams have their own calculations. The slots for players too were less. But once RCB picked me up in auction and got a message from the captain...it was a dream come true moment for me," Azharuddeen told MyKhel.

The 26-year-old Kerala opener, who hails from Kasaragod, had always dreamt to meet Kohli. "I had seen him at NCA (in Bengaluru) some time back but was not courageous enough to walk up to him and talk to him. After all, he is the Indian captain and he has that air of assurance about him. But I have always wanted to meet him to and talk to him," he said.

Now, Azharuddeen will get a chance to share the dressing room with Kohli. And not just Kohli as RCB have AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks for IPL 2021. "It is still sinking in, sharing a dressing room with cricketers like Kohli, AB, Maxwell...it will be an unbelievable experience. I can a learn a lot from these world-class cricketers. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to fully explore it," he said.

It is not easy for him to enter RCB playing 11 since the Bangalore outfit has a top-order that is more or less settled. "I know that they have many experienced players but I need to wait for my chance, wait patiently. In the meanwhile, I need to keep improving as this was the first time (in the SMAT T20), I opened for Kerala. So, there are a lot to learn and improve. Fortunately, Sachin Baby (Kerala cricketer) too is in the RCB squad so that will be a big help for me when I enter a new team and new atmosphere," he said.

After all, Azharuddeen has faced bigger obstacles in his life such as losing his parents at an early age. "There have been some tough phases in my life and it has only fortified my resolve as a person and cricketer. I know if I keep my focus and determination intact then I can move forward in life and in sports. Right now, I want to focus on upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament and help Kerala progress in the tournament."

Azharuddeen chuckled heartily when reminded of his bucket list that went viral in social media - own house, make four hundreds in Ranji Trophy, play in the IPL, buy a Mercedes Benz and wear India colours in the 2023 World Cup. He has now entered the IPL, and he might be able to tick other boxes too in future, however tough it may look. "Like everyone, I too have a lot of dreams. Dreams drive us forward, right?" he asks. Hard to disagree there!

Perhaps, another congratulatory message from Kohli might land in his phone!