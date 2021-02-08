IPL 2021 auction: These four cricketers are most-talked about ahead of auction on February 18

1. Arjun Tendulkar

The entry of Arjun has already piqued up a lot of interest and vitriol in some cases. The Tendulkar surname now weighs heavily against him. Arjun is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and the latter's comments on Twitter in reply to a tweet by Rihanna had cause outrage on Twitter. Arjun has also been the target of some trolls, memes, questioning his presence in the IPL auction. But the fact remains that Arjun, a left-arm pacer, has played for Mumbai in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 and is eligible for participation in the auction. Will someone pick him up? With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, there may be a chance that one of the teams will show some interest in a young left-arm quick.

2. S Sreesanth

It is a comeback story. Sreesanth was banned for life after his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in IPL 2013 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. After a prolonged court-room battle, Sreesanth managed to lift the BCCI-enforced ban on him, and played for Kerala in the recent SMAT T20 tournament, his board-approved tournament in more than seven years. Subsequently, Sreesanth has been registered himself for the IPL auction 2021. Will someone pick the right-arm pacer? At 37, the Kerala man has not lost any of the fitness and looked sharp at times too in the SMAT. With statemate Sanju Samson now leading Royals, Sreesanth might hope for a return to the old den too. His base price is Rs 75 lakh.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has last played in an IPL back in 2014 when he played for Kings XI Punjab. His last IPL match was against Mumbai Indians where he made an 18-ball 19. Since then, Pujara had lost his place in the white ball scheme of things, but still has not lost hope of making a comeback to the IPL. He has a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Will we see a bidder for India's hero in Australia?

4. Hanuma Vihari

Vihari has a stop-start IPL career, playing in 2013, 2015 and 2019 editions for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. He has openly expressed his desire to be a part of the IPL but his Test batsman image has not really helped him in the IPL auction room. Will his heroics in the Sydney Test bring in a change of mind in the IPL 2021 auction? We will have to wait. His base price is Rs 1 crore.