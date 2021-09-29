IPL 2021: 'Avesh Khan was a big positive for Delhi Capitals despite defeat against KKR,' says Pravin Amre

Riding upon Nitish Rana's unbeaten 36 and Sunil Narine's quickfire 21, Kolkata Knight Riders overhauled the target of 128 in 18.2 overs. The Delhi franchise posted a total of 127/9 in their 20 overs. However, pacer Avesh Khan left everyone impressed with his bowling performance as the youngster gave big blows to KKR in the run chase.

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre, termed the youngster's bowling effort of 3-0-13-3, as 'extraordinary' and said it was one of the positives from the lost game.

"Avesh Khan put up an extraordinary performance and Axar Patel bowled very well. The latter conceded only 7 runs in 17 balls apart from being hit for a six off his second delivery in the innings. These are the positives from the game. We could see that the players can perform under pressure," Amre said.

Amre also claimed that the team's coaching group was happy with the effort put in by the players in the match.

"We know that there will be ups and downs in the IPL and we know that we are going to have matches like this one, however, the coaching group was very happy with the effort put in by the entire team in this match. After being in a difficult situation, Rishabh Pant played till the last over of the innings, which helped us get a fighting total on the board. And even while bowling, the players fought very well and ensured that the chase wasn't a cakewalk for KKR," said Amre.

The bowling coach stressed the loss against KKR will motivate the Delhi Capitals players to put in even more effort in the upcoming games, "When you lose, you pull your socks up for the upcoming games and that's what our mindset is going to be. Every game is important and we will give our 100 per cent for each and every game."

The Delhi Capitals - who are placed at the second spot in the points table - will take on Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday (October 2).