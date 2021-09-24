IPL 2021: Back to back wins is confidence booster, says KKR spinner Sunil Narine

After winning just two matches during the first phase, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, KKR thrashed Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets and followed with a seven wickets win against Mumbai Indians.

Following the victory over reigning champions Mumbai Indian, Narine revealed the team is in great mood and the results will help motivate the boys to keep firing on all cylinders in the remaining matches.

"It's a good mood once you win cricket games, and it's a perfect start. And can only build from strength to strength. It's a good motivation, after winning two [games]. And it just sets the tone, and is more or less a confidence booster for the games coming," he said in a video posted on KKR's twitter handle.

Narine, who ended with figures of 1 for 20 in his four overs, spoke about the team's peformance and added that they need to remain consistent in the rest of the tournament.

"With every win, there's more self-belief. Today was a perfect game after doing well in all departments of the game be it batting, bowling and fielding. It is very good once you do that consistently you're going to win 90 per cent of the games, and if you continue doing that...build momentum never know what can happen," he added.

Narine, who was awarded the the Man of the Match for the all-important wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma, said it is always special to dismiss the Mumbai Indians skipper in any form of cricket.

The West Indies bowler also said that good outings in the CPL and The Hundred has helped him stay in momentum for the IPL.

After the bowlers led by Narine restricted MI to 155/6 in 20 overs, it was Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer who stole the show with knocks of an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls and 30-ball 53 respectively to chase down the target with 29 balls to spare.

The result took KKR to fourth position in the IPL 2021 points table, leapfrogging Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

KKR will next play Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 26) and will then travel to Sharjah to face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (September 28).

