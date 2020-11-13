IPL 2021: BCCI mulling a new franchise in IPL 14; Rahul Dravid says IPL ready for expansion due to big talent pool

New Delhi, Nov 13: Former India captain and the current director of the National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid believes the time has come for the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets expanded in terms of the number of teams. The batting legend, however, stated that expansion of cash-rich league must be done without compromising on the quality as well as quantity of talent available in the country.
There are talks that the 2021 IPL will be featuring nine teams instead of eight and will go up to 10 teams by 2023, which has always been the BCCI's long-term plan. The views of Dravid, who has been a coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the past, were echoed by Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale, who felt that a nine-team IPL in 2021 is "definitely possible".
IPL 2021: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, Bollywood star Salman Khan interested in buying 9th team in IPL?
IPL 2021: All you need to know: Mega auction ahead of IPL 14; 9th team in IPL, new team owner, cost
"I feel IPL is ready for expansion in terms of talent if you look from a talent perspective. There are a lot of talented players who are not getting an opportunity to play." Dravid said that if there are more teams, all the talented players could be fitted in and there won't be a drop in quality.
"So I believe we are ready as there are lot of new names and faces in terms of talent perspective," Dravid said during the virtual launch of Badale's book 'A New Innings', which he co-authored with former English cricketer Simon Hughes.
IPL 2021: BCCI planning to float 9th IPL franchise, how will it impact other teams and broadcasters?
Badale, as a stakeholder in the IPL, welcomed the idea of expansion and also spoke about various aspects that need to be factored in.
"BCCI needs to take a decision and they will take a call on what would be the exact approach. "Making a nine-team league in 2021 is definitely possible but as a consequence, you will have to have more afternoon games and maintain quality of the competition," said Badale, a British citizen of Indian origin.
However, there are also some franchises who are sceptical about the move for numerous reasons.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.