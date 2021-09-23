IPL 2021: Brendon McCullum allows us to play with freedom, says KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer, who made his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said there is no extra pressure when batting in front of head coach McCullum as he allows the players to be their natural self and play the brand of cricket that gives them satisfaction.

"It is always good to see McCullum, and I am really excited to bat as he's gonna watch. There is no such pressure when he is right behind the nets," Iyer said in a video posted by KKR on its twitter handle.

"He is not a coach that puts a lot of pressure on us. He allows us to be what we are, and play the cricket that gives us maximum satisfaction. So I think that's good for players like us."

The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who played a fearless knock in KKR's victory over RCB, also explained if batsmen tend to play an aggressive brand of cricket in front of someone like McCullum.

"Not like that, see the best quality about someone aggressive is he knows how to handle situations and players. So, I guess, he just lets us be ourselves and that's gonna work," Iyer added.

IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan pleased to see aggressive brand of cricket by Kolkata Knight Riders

Following Iyer's unbeaten 41 off just 27 balls against RCB, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan was mighty impressed by the young batsman's approach.

"Venkatesh Iyer, the way he came in and played was outstanding. Certainly, the brand of cricket we want to play. Playing under head coach Brendon McCullum, this is the aggressive nature of cricket we want to play," Morgan said during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Although he was aggressive, he managed to control his innings. His opening partnership with Shubman Gill was beautiful to watch."

Before the second phase started, McCullum himself had talked about his coaching style as he looked to put behind the first half performance.

"I wasn't able to free the guys up enough to understand that and that's sort of a challenge for me. But it is also a good challenge for the guys as well that they need to push the envelope of their own thinking as well," McCullum said.

The head coach, however, hopes to put the first phase behind and wants his side to go out there and enjoy themselves by playing with freedom.

"Hopefully we will be able to strip away a bit of the angst which had built up in the first part of the season, just go out there and try and enjoy ourselves. That's the ambition that I have got for the franchise and hence why I am unapologetic and unrelenting in my belief that we need to play a braver style of play."

IPL 2021: Brendon McCullum hopeful of better second phase for Kolkata Knight Riders

"When we left India (after IPL was called off due to Covid), I think everyone understood me as a coach on how I want our team to play. I am unapologetic about that as well because my job is to try and build something at KKR that is going to last far longer than I am going to last for the franchise," he added.

KKR started their second phase campaign with a dominating 9-wicket win against RCB and will look to move up the points table when they face Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Satdium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 23).

(With Agency inputs)