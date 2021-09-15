Cricket
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Big blow to Dhoni's team as Curran, Faf may miss first match

Sam Curran
Sam Curran

Dubai, September 15: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open the second phase of the IPL 2021 when they face each other on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. But ahead of this crucial clash, Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni has suffered two critical blows.

Senior batsman and opener Faf du Plessis had picked up a groin injury while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) for the St Lucia Kings, and the South African has been their skipper.

Faf has not played in the CPL ever since but the CSK management is hopeful that the veteran batsman might just recover in time for the opening clash. Faf had indicated his fine form slamming a hundred in the CPL 2021 for the Patriots.

"We are confident that Faf du Plessis will be ready to enter the field for the opening clash against the Mumbai Indians. Our team medical team will assess him once he lands in the UAE for the IPL 2021 and we think the week rest might have helped him recover a lot. Faf along with other CSK stars Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir, who are playing in the CPL 2021, will land here on Thursday (September 16)," said a Super Kings official.

However, the official clarified that none of these cricketers coming from St Kitts, the venue of CPL 2021, will have to undergo mandatory six-day isolation as this will be part of the bubble-to-bubble transfer.

But even if Faf recovers and play the first IPL 2021 match against the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai outfit still have a worry at their hand as England all-rounder Sam Curran is yet to land in the UAE.

Even if Curran lands in the UAE in the next day or two, he could miss the opening match against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai because he had to undergo six-day quarantine. "We are waiting on it," said the official.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:29 [IST]
