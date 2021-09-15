IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Big blow to Dhoni's team as Curran, Faf may miss first match

Dubai, September 15: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open the second phase of the IPL 2021 when they face each other on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. But ahead of this crucial clash, Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni has suffered two critical blows.
Senior batsman and opener Faf du Plessis had picked up a groin injury while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) for the St Lucia Kings, and the South African has been their skipper.
Faf has not played in the CPL ever since but the CSK management is hopeful that the veteran batsman might just recover in time for the opening clash. Faf had indicated his fine form slamming a hundred in the CPL 2021 for the Patriots.
"We
are
confident
that
Faf
du
Plessis
will
be
ready
to
enter
the
field
for
the
opening
clash
against
the
Mumbai
Indians.
Our
team
medical
team
will
assess
him
once
he
lands
in
the
UAE
for
the
IPL
2021
and
we
think
the
week
rest
might
have
helped
him
recover
a
lot.
Faf
along
with
other
CSK
stars
Dwayne
Bravo
and
Imran
Tahir,
who
are
playing
in
the
CPL
2021,
will
land
here
on
Thursday
(September
16),"
said
a
Super
Kings
official.
However, the official clarified that none of these cricketers coming from St Kitts, the venue of CPL 2021, will have to undergo mandatory six-day isolation as this will be part of the bubble-to-bubble transfer.
But even if Faf recovers and play the first IPL 2021 match against the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai outfit still have a worry at their hand as England all-rounder Sam Curran is yet to land in the UAE.
Even if Curran lands in the UAE in the next day or two, he could miss the opening match against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai because he had to undergo six-day quarantine. "We are waiting on it," said the official.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.