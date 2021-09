IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction

The CSK under MS Dhoni are now sitting on top with 14 points and a win can place them ever closer to the play-offs.

On the other hand, KKR under Eoin Morgan needs a win to maintain their top four slot and be in the mix for a play-off race.

Be part of this exciting clash through our Dream11, Possible 11 and Match predictions.

1. Squads CSK: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood. KKR: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. 2. Possible Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna. 3. Dream 11 Prediction Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson. 4. Match prediction Both the teams now play in similar style - a fast-paced cricket. And both CSK and KKR are coming off two wins in as many games since IPL 2021 restarted in the UAE. They are the current form side but the Chennai outfit holds a slight edge because of their more consistent run in the tournament so far.