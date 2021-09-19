IPL 2021: CSK vs MI, Match 30 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians face off as IPL resumes

The tournament restarts in Dubai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is currently placed fourth on the points table, and with their eyes set on a third successive title, Mumbai will look to get the second phase of IPL 2021 off to a winning start. When the league had been suspended, Mumbai had won back-to-back games to climb fourth on the points table with four wins out of seven games.

The defending champions will look to take off from where they left off but they will have their task cut out against a formidable Chennai outfit. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings are placed second on the points table having won five out of their seven games. CSK had lost the last game they played before the season was halted and the former champions will look to begin the second phase with a win and solidify their place amongst the top four.

Moreover, Super Kings, who enjoyed a good first half will be wary of their dismal show in the 2020 edition of the tournament which was held in the UAE. Mumbai, who won in UAE, will hope to come out all guns blazing as the season resumes on Sunday.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match:

Auto Refresh Feeds The defending champions Mumbai Indians are gunning for their sixth IPL title and third successive trophy Thank you, MAALI 🤩



We MIss you 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/tBJJv4PqMY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 19, 2021 An hour to go for the match and half an hour for the toss at the Dubai International Stadium. A blockbuster clash to get the second phase of the 2021 season underway. MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma! 𝗪𝗘. 𝗔𝗥𝗘. 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! 👏 👏



Hello from Dubai. 👋



All set to resume the #VIVOIPL, with the blockbuster clash between the @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL & @ImRo45's @mipaltan. ⚡ 🔥 #CSKvMI



Which team are you rooting for tonight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wlhc7LMjr0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2021 The last time MI and CSK faced off this season, the Rohit Sharma led side came out on top as they defeated Chennai by four wickets on May 1st. Welcome to Dubai International Stadium #IPL2021



H2H in #IPL

First 19 games it is 10-9 for #CSK

Next 12 games it is 10-2 for #MI#MIvsCSK#MIvCSK #CSKvsMI #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/JDK0JN9PRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 19, 2021 As the season resumes, here's how the top four of the points table looks. Sitting pretty on top is the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals with 12 points from 8 matches. Lying in second place is Chennai Super Kings with 10 points from seven matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore with a lower runrate than CSK is placed 3rd with 10 points from seven games. The defending champions complete the top four with eight points from seven matches. Just prior to the season being suspended Mumbai had won back-to-back games to be placed fourth on the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to pick up from where they left off. Meanwhile, the Super Kings had lost the last match before the season was halted. The MS Dhoni-led side, who have otherwised enjoyed a good run in the 2021 season will look to begin the UAE leg with a win. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 30 of the IPL. After being suspended midway due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2021 is set to resume after a four month delay. In tonight's game, the first match of the second phase and the 30th of the season, the Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.