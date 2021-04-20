IPL 2021: CSK vs RR Statistical Highlights

RR had prevailed in four of their previous five games at the Mumbai ground - including last time out against Delhi Capitals in a thriller - but fell away badly in reply to CSK's total of 188 for nine as they could muster only 143 for nine.

For the records, it was the MS Dhoni-led CSK's 12th win in the past 15 IPL meetings with Rajasthan Royals.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali did the star turn for CSK as he contributed both with the bat and the ball.

Batting at No.3, Moeen made a brisk 26 from 20 balls that had one hit to the ropes and two over it.

Later he took three for seven from three overs to spin RR out of the contest.

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match Report: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja set up win

Moeen's signing by CSK in IPL Auction 2021 appears an astute piece of business, particularly as the left-handed batsman has capitalised on his opportunities to bat up the order.

Jos Buttler provided the only innings of note from RR top order in the run chase, making 49 from 35 deliveries with five fours and a pair of sixes.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni adds another feather to his cap

RR were in contention at 87 for two in their reply, but Buttler's departure - bowled by Ravindra Jadeja - sparked a collapse that saw five wickets fall for eight runs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis top-scored with 33 as all the top five reached double figures, while CSK demonstrated their strength in depth when Dwayne Bravo, batting at No.9 made an unbetean 20 from eight balls.

CSK vs RR Stats

# MS Dhoni was leading CSK in his 200th game in IPL.

# Moeen Ali is the only player to reach three figures for runs and also claim a wicket so far in IPL 2021.

# CSK made it 12 wins in the past 15 IPL meetings with RR.

#All the top five CSK batsmen reached double figures.

#After the opening-round loss, CSK have won two matches in a row.