IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Chakravarthy removes Dhawan as Kolkata strangle Delhi run-flow

While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, Rishabh Pant's DC get their second shot at making the final after their Qualifier 1 defeat to Chennai Super Kings.

KKR reached the play-offs by finishing fourth in the points table with 14 points and DC finished top of the standings with 20 points. However, Pant and co are on the back of two defeats in a row, while Morgan's side are on a three-match winning streak.

On Monday (October 11), KKR defeated RCB by 4 wickets thanks to an all-round display by Sunil Narine, who claimed 4 wickets and scored 26 off 15 balls to guide his team one step closer to the final.

DC, on the other hand, suffered a 4 wicket loss to CSK on Sunday (October 10) after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finish took the team in yellow to their 9th IPL final.

The winner of Wednesday's match will face CSK in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 15). While KKR eye their third title, DC search for their first ever IPL trophy.

Here myKhel brings the live updates of IPL 2021, Qualifier 2, DC vs KKR:

