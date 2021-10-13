IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Chakravarthy removes Dhawan as Kolkata strangle Delhi run-flow

Sharjah, October 13: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders aim for a final spot when they clash in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday (October 13).
While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, Rishabh Pant's DC get their second shot at making the final after their Qualifier 1 defeat to Chennai Super Kings.
KKR reached the play-offs by finishing fourth in the points table with 14 points and DC finished top of the standings with 20 points. However, Pant and co are on the back of two defeats in a row, while Morgan's side are on a three-match winning streak.
On Monday (October 11), KKR defeated RCB by 4 wickets thanks to an all-round display by Sunil Narine, who claimed 4 wickets and scored 26 off 15 balls to guide his team one step closer to the final.
DC, on the other hand, suffered a 4 wicket loss to CSK on Sunday (October 10) after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finish took the team in yellow to their 9th IPL final.
The winner of Wednesday's match will face CSK in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 15). While KKR eye their third title, DC search for their first ever IPL trophy.
WICKET! Ferguson strikes to remove Pant for 6. The Delhi Capitals skipper looks to attack Ferguson, but a leading edge pops up in the air and Tripathi takes the catch at mid-off. DC - 90/4 in 15.2 overs.
7 runs and a wicket come from Chakravarthy's third over. DC - 90/3 in 15 overs.
FOUR! Pant sweeps Chakravarthy and the fielder at deep square leg misfields to gift DC a boundary. DC - 87/3 in 14.3 overs.
At the second strategic time-out, DC reach 83/3 in 14.1 overs with Shreyas Iyer (8) unbeaten in the as Rishabh Pant joins him.
WICKET! Chakravarthy strikes again as he removes Dhawan (36), who holes out to Shakib at backward point. DC - 83/3 in 14.1 overs.
6 runs come from Mavi's third over. DC - 83/2 in 14 overs.
4 singles come from Shakib's 4th over and he finishes with figures of 0 for 28. DC - 77/2 in 13 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan is set to bowl out his four overs quota now.
3 runs and a wicket come from Mavi's second over as Shreyas Iyer joins Dhawan in the middle for Delhi following the dismissal of Stoinis. DC - 73/2 in 12 overs.
WICKET! TIMBER! Shivam Mavi castles Marcus Stoinis for 18. DC - 71/2 in 11.3 overs.
5 runs come from Narine's third over as Stoinis has a close shave. DC - 70/1 in 11 overs.
PHEW! Stoinis just about keeps his foot down and survives a stumping after Karthik broke the stumps after the Aussie was deceived by Narine.
REVIEW for stumping as Karthik breaks the stumps when Stoinis is out of his ground. Close call this.
10 runs come from Chakravarthy's second over as Delhi Capitals reach 65/1 at the half way stage of the first innings.
FOUR! Dhawan finally finds a boundary as he sweeps Chakravarthy through the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket. DC - 62/1 in 9.3 overs.
It's mystery spin from both ends as Varun Chakravarthy bowls his second over.
Narine comes back well after that 14 run first over as he concedes just 3 singles from his second over. DC - 55/1 in 9 overs.
Sunil Narine resumes play after the break as KKR look for another wicket.
At the first strategic time-out of the Qualifier 2, DC reach 52/1 in 8 overs with Dhawan (20) and Stoinis (11) unbeaten in the middle.
Mavi starts well as he concedes just 3 runs from his first over. DC - 52/1 in 8 overs.
50 up for DC in the 8th over.
Shivam Mavi into the attack for the first time today. Can he get another breakthrough?
11 runs come from Shakib's third over and the all-rounder has proved to be on the expensive side so far. DC - 49/1 in 7 overs.
FOUR! Stoinis hits Shakib over extra cover for a boundary. DC - 45/1 in 6.2 overs.
Shakib returns to the attack to bowl his third over.
At the end of powerplay, DC reach 38/1 in 6 overs as Ferguson concedes just 4 singles. Th powerplay saw 3 sixes, but runs have been hard to come by for Delhi.
Ferguson back in the attack as KKR look to end the powerplay well.
A wicket and two singles come from Varun Chakravarthy's first over as Stoinis joins Dhawan following the dismissal of Shaw. DC - 34/1 in 5 overs.
WICKET! Chakravarthy strikes with his firs ball as he traps Shaw (18) in front of the stumps. DC - 32/1 in 4.1 overs.
Narine starts with an expensive over as he concedes 14 runs from it. DC - 32/0 in 4 overs.
SIX! SIX! Dhawan sweeps Narine over square leg for back-to-back maximums. DC - 30/0 in 3.3 overs.
Time for some mystery spin as Narine replaces Ferguson.
12 runs come from Shakib's second over Shaw finds boundaries and Dhawan finally gets off the mark. DC - 18/0 in 3 overs.
SIX! FOUR! Shaw hits Shakib straight down the ground for a maximum and cuts the next delivery for back to back boundaries. DC - 16/0 in 2.2 overs.
Despite giving away a boundary early in the over Ferguson comes back well to concede just 5 from it as Dhawan remains on ) after facing 7 balls. DC - 6/0 in 2 overs.
FOUR! Shaw welcomes Ferguson with a cover drive for the first boundary of the innings. 5/0 in 1.1 overs
It's pace from the other end as Ferguson shares the new ball.
Shakib starts with a quiet over as Delhi openers find just one single from it. DC - 1/0 in 1 over.
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for DC, while KKR start with spin as Shakib Al Hasan takes the new ball.
Umpires, KKR fielders and DC openers make their way out into the middle for the start of Qualifier 2. The winner goes to the final and the loser goes home.
Here is what the captains said at the toss as Delhi Capitals received a boost with the return of Marcus Stoinis.
KKR have elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/eAAJHvCMYS pic.twitter.com/OknDzb43Ly
As expected KKR don't risk Andre Russell on this wicket and Delhi Capitals bring back their first choice all-rounder Marcus Stoinis after the Aussie passed the fitness test.
DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
Marcus Stoinis returns to Delhi Capitals Playing XI
What are your thoughts on tonight's Playing XI? 💪🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/226lcgaVjb
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
We play with an unchanged XI today in Qualifier 2️⃣#KKRvDC #KKR #AmiKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GBFILnLwUp— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 13, 2021
As far as team news is concerned, KKR remain unchanged, Delhi Capitals replace Tom Curran with fit-again Marcus Stoinis.
TOSS: Eoin Morgan spins the coin and heads is the call. It comes down tails and KKR have opted to bowl first.
It's time for the toss as the two skippers Eoin Morgan and Rishabh Patel walk out to the middle.
PITCH REPORT: Ian Bishop says it's action on pitch No. 4, where the teams have struggled to get past 132 since RCB got 156. Matthew Hayden calls for some fearless and sensible approach especially in powerplay as he feels scoring gets tougher in the second half of the innings.
Before the toss, let's find out the playing conditions in Sharjah with the pitch report. It's very unlikely to see an high-scoring match, but let's hope it's one entertaining contest.
Play-offs Record: DC, who aim to lift their first IPL title, have won only 2 of their 10 play-off matches, while two-time champions KKR have won 7 of their 11 play-off matches.
With just 25 minutes to go for the toss, let's talk about team combinations. Will DC retain Tom Curran in the 11 or include another spinner? Will KKR bring back Andre Russell into the line-up? We'll find that out at the toss, which is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Team chasing has been the most successful in Sharjah this season so far with 6 out of 9 games being won by sides batting second. KKR, however, have wins by both batting first and bowling first. DC, on the other hand, have only one win in two games and that was when they chased against Mumbai Indians.
What does the Sharjah pitch have in store?
DC and KKR clashed at the same venue in IPL 2020 as well. And then Shreyas Iyer stole the show in an high-scoring match in Sharjah. But, it's a different story this year as the wickets in the venue have been the toughest to score.
Last time Shreyas Iyer played a night game against KKR in Sharjah he scored 88* off 38 balls
While KKR beat DC in the most recent meeting between the two sides, Pant's side won the reverse fixture by 7 wickets earlier in the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Prithvi Shaw's 82 off 43 balls powered his side home past the target of 155 with 21 balls to spare.
The last time the two sides met in Sharjah, KKR secured a 3 wicket win after Sunil Narine's crucial 21 off 10 balls powered the team past the target of 128 with 10 balls to spare.
KKR and Delhi Capitals faced off against each other in IPL 2021.
Who do think will win tonight's #Qualifier2 & make it through to the #Final? 🤔#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/o5976UXMLh
Ahead of tonight's match, it is 15-12 in favour of KKR in the IPL against the Delhi-based franchise. However, DC have won 4 of their last 6 meetings with KKR. But KKR have already beaten DC at tonight's venue where the wickets have been tough to score on.
The Qualifier 2 is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. But stay tuned as we will bring the team news, pitch report, toss and all the live updates from the match.
Hello all! Good evening and welcome to mykhel's live coverage of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. In the penultimate match of the season, Delhi Capitals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with an aim to make the final.
