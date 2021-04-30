IPL 2021: DC vs KKR: We were slow off the blocks: Eoin Morgan

In Match 25 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, DC opener Prithvi Shaw smashed six fours in the first over of KKR pacer Shivam Mahi in a stunning batting display on his way to a blistering 82 as Morgan's team were totally outplayed.

This came after KKR suffered another familiar batting collapse before late fireworks from Andre Russell lifted them to 154 for six after being put in to bat.

Shaw shared a 132-run stand for the first wicket with senior partner Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 47 balls), who played second fiddle throughout, as the duo annihilated the KKR bowlers.

The 21-year-old was out in the 16th over after facing 41 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes but, by then, the match was as good as over. DC chased down the target with 3.3 overs to spare, reaching 156 for three in 16.3 overs.

"Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do. Also shows how good the surface was. We weren't good enough with all departments," Morgan said in the post-match presentation.

For KKR, pace ace Pat Cummins finished with excellent figures of three for 24.

"Cummins is part of our new ball plans. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Just didn't go to plan," Morgan added.

This was DC's fifth win in seven outings as they leaped to second in IPL 2021 standings.

For KKR it was their fifth loss in seven games, though Morgan hopes to pull things back soon.

"Hopefully we can turn things around. There's a huge amount of talent in our squad, but talent alone doesn't get you far. It's about execution," the England's World Cup-winning skipper added.

KKR will now lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (May 3) next.