IPL 2021: DC vs RCB: Statistical Highlights and Records

Both sides went into Match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, having won four of their opening five games and only the finest of margins could split them on the day.

RCB posted 171 for five led by a fine 75 not out from AB de Villiers, and then held on amid a late Delhi flurry as death bowler Mohammed Siraj limited the Capitals to 12 off the last over when 14 was the target to win.

1

50830

It was Shimron Hetmyer's explosive 53 off 25 balls that threatened to turn the contest on its head.

But the West Indian faced only one delivery in the final over and Rishabh Pant's efforts came up short at the other end.

Match 22: Full List of award winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation

It looked like trouble was in store for RCB, after captain Virat Kohli fell in the fourth over for just 12 runs and Devdutt Padikkal (17) followed him next ball.

Glenn Maxwell (25) and Rajat Patidar (31), helped to steady the ship, but it was South Africa legend De Villiers who really upped the tempo.

Match Report: De Villiers delivers again as Challengers pip Capitals by one run

His unbeaten knock included five sixes and three fours as he elevated his side to a far more competitive total, which the Capitals had looked set to fall well short of.

Their response was truly floundering by the time Prithvi Shaw's dismissal left them on 47 for three in the eighth over, with inspiration sorely needed from somewhere.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Up stepped Pant and Hetmyer, the latter going at a searing strike rate of 212 to have RCB nerves jangling.

The skipper took the responsibility on his own shoulders and, though he reached 58 not out, his four off the last ball was not the kind of boundary Delhi needed.

AB de Villiers achieves a huge IPL milestone

Here are some of the highlights from the match

#Both teams had won four of the five matches played so far in IPL 2021.

#During his destructive innings, De Villiers, crossed 5,000 IPL runs.

#The South African became just the sixth player to surpass that mark.