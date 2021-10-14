IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Dubai Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Average Score, IPL Records, Weather

Dubai Weather Report

The weather on Friday (October 15) in Dubai is set to be very hot with temperatures reaching 36°C. However, during the evening and night time when the match takes place, the temperatures will drop to 27°C.

And as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is situated near the Persian Gulf, the warm and moist air winds will flow from gulf to land. The wind is warm all day making the pitch dusty and hard.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been of help to both batters and bowlers, but have favoured the batsmen the most in IPL 2021. The three pitches at the Dubai venue have been ideal to bat on. And the teams chasing have won majority of matches his season at the venue thanks to the dew setting in during the second half of the game.

Dubai Cricket Stadium Average Score

The highest score in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 185 scored by Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings, while the lowest total was 115 posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The average score at the venue has been around 160-165 in the remaining matches. The overall Average Score batting first in T20 is 155. CSK's highest total was 173/6 which came in a win, while KKR's highest total of 165/7 that came in a losing cause.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium IPL Records and Results

Dubai International Stadium has hosted a total of 12 IPL matches so far in the IPL 2021 Season. 9 matches have been won by the team chasing, while 3 have been won by the team that batted first.

In the most recent match played at the venue, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in the Qualifier 1, which followed Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 wicket win against DC.

In the 2020 season, 26 matches were hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and 16 matches including two super over finishes were won by the team batting first, while the team chasing won 10 times and one of the victories came after a super over.

CSK won 4 of their 7 matches, while KKR won 2 of their 3 matches with their solitary defeat coming against MS Dhoni's side.

In the 2014 season, 7 matches took place at the Dubai venue, where 4 matches were won by the team chasing. CSK won two in two, while KKR lost their only match at the venue during that season, when they went on to win the title for the second time.

IPL 2021 results at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

● Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - CSK won by 20 Runs

● Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - RR won by 2 Runs

● Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - DC won by 8 Wickets

● Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - RCB won by 54 Runs

● Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - SRH won by 7 Wickets

● Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - RCB won by 7 Wickets

● Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - PBKS won by 5 Wickets

● Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - KKR won by 6 Wickets

● Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - DC won by 3 Wickets

● Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - PBKS won by 6 Wickets

● Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - RCB won by 7 Wickets

● Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - CSK won by 4 wickets