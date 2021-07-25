IPL 2021: Full schedule of remainder of IPL 14 in UAE, time in IST, CSK to face MI in opening match

A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days. The IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between three-time winners Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore captained by Virat Kohli. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

There will be 7 double headers (5 matches already played in India - total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the Final of IPL 2021 on October 15.

IPL 2021 Full schedule (second leg, all times in IST)

September 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 PM

September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM

September 21: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 PM

September 22: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 PM

September 23: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 PM

September 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 PM

September 25: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30 PM

September 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM

September 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30 PM

September 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 PM

September 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 PM

September 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30 PM

September 28: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM

September 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 PM

September 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 PM

October 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 PM

October 2: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30 PM

October 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 PM

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 PM

October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 PM

October 4: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 PM

October 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 PM

October 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 PM

October 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 PM

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 PM

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30 PM

October 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 PM

October 10: QUALIFIER 1, 7.30 PM

October 11: ELIMINATOR, 7.30 PM

October 13: QUALIFIER 2, 7.30 PM

October 15: FINAL, 7.30 PM