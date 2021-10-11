IPL 2021: Gaikwad becomes third CSK player to cross 600-run mark in a season, closes in on Orange Cap leader

With a knock of 70 from 50 balls in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 victory over Delhi Capitals, Gaikwad joined the likes of Michael Hussey and Ambati Rayudu, the only other two players to have amassed 600 runs in a season for CSK in the past.

While Hussey achieved the feat scoring 733 runs in 2013 when CSK ended as runners up, Rayudu amassed 602 runs in 2018 when CSK were crowned champions.

After his fourth fifty in his first full season of IPL that includes a century, Gaikwad, who carried on his form from last season, has scored 603 runs and is 26 runs away from taking away the Orange Cap. With an innings still left, Gaikwad has the chance to finish as the top run-getter for the season.

The only batter ahead of Gaikwad in the ongoing season is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul who currently holds the Orange Cap with 626 runs. Shikhar Dhawan (551), Faf du Plessis (547) and Glenn Maxwell (498) are the other three who complete the top five.

In the battle for Purple Cap, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel, who is the runaway leader with 30 wickets from 14 matches, is 2 wickets shy off equalling Dwayne Bravo's feat of 32 wickets, most wickets in a single IPL season.

Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan tried keeping in touch with this season's leading wicket-taker with a scalp to take his tally to 23 wickets from 15 matches and although he has a better economy rate, the pacer has been very expensive in the last few matches.

While Harshal is clear at the top and Avesh sits second in the Purple Cap race, Jasprit Bumrah (21), Mohammed Shami (19) and Rashid Khan (18) make up the top five in the leading wicket-takers list of IPL 2021.

Harshal has a chance to become the highest wicket-taker in a single season on Monday (October 11) when Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.