IPL 2021: Outcome of KKR vs RR game, better net run rate; here's how Mumbai Indians will qualify for playoffs

With this win, Mumbai also became the first team in the history of IPL to chase a target within 10 overs twice. The last time they chased a target under 10 overs was back in 2008 when Mumbai overhauled the target of 68 runs set by KKR in 5.3 overs.

Win over Royals in Sharjah will ensure the defending champions keep their playoff hopes alive as they knocked the inaugural champions out of contention. The humiliating defeat after getting restricted to a meagre 90 batting first meant Royals slipped to the seventh position in the points table.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Australia quick Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled exceptionally well to help Mumbai Indians outclass Sanju Samson-led side in every department of the game.

Neesham (3/12) and Coulter-Nile (4/14) shared seven wickets between them and conceded only 26 runs in their eight to choke Rajasthan after their skipper Rohit Sharma invited Royals to bat first.

The five-time champions then knocked off the runs in 8.2 overs to go up to 12 points and more importantly improve their net run-rate to -0.048. Ishan Kishan (50 not out) got some much-needed confidence during the short chase as MI knocked Royals out of IPL from the league stage itself yet again as they flattered to deceive.

MI will now meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (October 8) which is going to be another must-win game for the Mumbai-based franchise.

However, their fate also hangs on the outcome of the Kolkata Knight Riders' next game against the Royals. For Mumbai to qualify into the playoffs, MI would also want KKR (12 points, NRR +0.294) to lose their last match Thursday (October 6).

How will MI qualify for the playoffs?

In case the Knight Riders win and move up to 14 points, MI on the last day would know how much they require to get past the two-time champions' and acquire a better net run rate.

A win by around 100 runs or winning in 8-9 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad could see Mumbai pipping KKR on net run rate. Of course, if KKR win by a bigger margin over Rajasthan then it'll be tough for MI. However, the only advantage MI has is that they play their final game after KKR. MI will have to go past the net run rate of +0.294 over to go past KKR and finish in top-four.

Talking about his team's playoff chances, MI captain Rohit - after beating Royals - said, "We've been on and off this season. We've been doing well, we've been preparing well, it's just that collectively we were not coming together but today was a good example. All the bowlers came together, used the conditions really well and then the batters finished it off. I feel in this tournament, any team is capable of beating anyone. KKR is playing before us and we will know exactly what to do."

How will KKR qualify?

For KKR to become the fourth team to enter the playoffs, captain Eoin Morgan will have to ensure that his team defeats Rajasthan Royals in an emphatic fashion and earns those two crucial points and finishes the league stage with a net run rate that is next to impossible for Mumbai Indians to achieve.