IPL 2021: I thought bad things going to happen to me: KKR's Tim Seifert recollects Covid-19 horrors

Seifert said it was not a pleasant experience as he was away from his relatives and spending lonely time in quarantine in hospital and then in hotel room, often negative thoughts pervading his mind.

What gets Tim Seifert through days in quarantine? 🥘



"The Chennai Super Kings manager showed me the positive on the top of the test. The world stops and I just couldn't really think what was next and that was the scariest part of it - you hear about the bad things and I thought that was going to happen to me," said Seifert who is currently undergoing a 14-day isolation at home, during a virtual press conference.

The 25-year-old Seifert, who was visibly tired and rattled, was happy to back home and recover from the coronavirus. Seifert, a hard-hitting batsman, joined the Knight Riders as a replacement for Ali Khan, the US pace bowler. However, the Kiwi cricketer did not play a single game in the IPL 2021 as the tournament was suspended on May 4 due to surging Covid-19 cases in the country and a few players and support staff too were tested positive despite putting in place strict bio-bubble.

Seifert thanked Brendon McCullum, the KKR coach, and Stephen Fleming, the CSK coach, for assisting him. "They made everything a lot easier. They made sure that things would be put in place and the CSK management and CEO of KKR, they made life easy for me to know that everything would be alright and when that time was to come home, they'd try everything to get me home safely."

"It was definitely hard getting told but once a few days had gone by and everything had calmed down a bit... I just knew it was about getting through it and thinking of the positives. My fiancee was quite happy I'm back a bit earlier so I can help with all the planning," he said.