IPL 2021: Jason Holder calls on beaten Sunrisers to keep going for passionate fans

PBKS held their nerve as they defeated SRH by five runs in a low-scoring thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After putting up just 125 on the board, Punjab restricted SRH to 120/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Holder was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant effort with both bat and ball. But his SRH team came up short in what was a crucial match to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Holder, who admitted it was a tought loss, said the target was chaseable and his team need to build some momentum for next season in the final five games of the ongoing season.

"Tough loss. At the halfway mark, needing 126, you obviously back yourselves to chase it. We probably left a little too much to get at the end although I did back myself to get those," Holder said during the post-match presentation.

"The stage where I came in, I just had to go for it and it worked. Maybe that's why it worked. Batters probably weren't too committal earlier on. Five more games left, need to build some momentum for next season. Fans have been really passionate, we need to keep going for them," he added.

SRH captain Kane Williamson, meanwhile, admitted that brilliant individual performance in both halves from Holder kept them in the match. Holder followed his 3 for 19 display with an unbeaten 47.

During the post-match presentation Williamson said: "The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Certainly, the surface was a tough one. Required partnerships and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close. It took a brilliant individual performance in both halves from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive."

"It's (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game. Punjab tried to come out attacking like it usually happens in T20s. But playing shots was challenging," the 31-year-old pointed.

"For us, it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets. The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces," he added.

The defeat also meant that SRH created an unwanted record as they became the second team to lose eight of their first nine matches in an IPL season after KKR in 2009.

The Sunrisers will now look to get back among the wins in the remaining matches, starting with their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Monday (September 27) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.