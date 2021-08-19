IPL 2021 KKR Phase 2 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders Time Table, Dates, Timings, Venues and Table Standings

Led by legendary England captain Eoin Morgan, KKR would look to leave behind the disappointments of the first half of the season and will aim for a contrasting season.

In the seven games Knight Riders have played so far, they have won only a couple of them and languish at the seventh spot in the points table. They lost to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Eoin Morgan's side defeated Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half. KKR have four points from seven games and with the change in venue, they would be aiming for a change in fortunes as well.

KKR's batting has looked patchy this season and the bowlers have also been ineffective. The likes of Morgan, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik have all had below-par performances.

Even the star all-rounder Andre Russell has looked a mere shadow of himself in the first seven games which was a reason of concern for the Jamaican swashbuckler has been the franchise's biggest weapon. Russell's failure with the bat badly hurt the team in the first leg.

The youngsters will also have to take their game a rung up if KKR are to pose a challenge to the rest of the teams in the second phase and prove their mettle. KKR will play their last league game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 7 in Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 schedule (All times in IST)

September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi at 3.30 pm

September 28: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah at 3.30 pm

October 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Dubai at 7.30 pm

October 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai at 7.30 pm

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah at 7.30 pm

KKR Squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan (C), Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer.