IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan rues poor show by batters against RR

Put into bat first, Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while others struggled against Royals' pacers and posted a below par 133/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Royals skipper Sanju Samson (42) played a responsible unbeaten knock after South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets as Royals registered their second win of the season.

After suffering a fourth successive defeat in IPL 2021, KKR skipper Morgan criticised the batting unit and said the side lacked intent throughout the innings leaving the side short of 40.

"The batting was the letdown and we lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Possibly, we were 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game," said Morgan after the match.

"The bowlers had too much to do. It's a stark contrast to the last game. The wicket hasn't been as good as it has been in the previous games and we couldn't overcome the challenge. It left us with a lot to do, which we couldn't do," he added.

Morgan, who has scored 45 runs in five matches so far in IPL 2021 with a highest score of 29, was run out for duck without facing a delivery and emphasised the need to play freely.

"The clearer the mind, the easier it is. Ultimately, one guy needs to play free-flowing cricket. Two sides struggling to gain momentum in the tournament and we missed big two points," he said.

KKR, who have lost four games in five, now sit at the bottom of the table with just two points after five matches. Morgan and co will look to bounce back to winning ways when they next take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26).

