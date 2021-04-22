Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK; It was a good wicket to bowl on: Deepak Chahar

By
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Eoin Morgan

Bengaluru, April 22: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, who bowled a match-winning spell against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tie believes he is just sticking to his basics as things are going well for him.

Defending 220, Chahar produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets (including the prize scalp of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan) for just 29 runs while Lungi Ngidi (3/28) captured one to leave KKR tottering at 31 for 5 in 5.2 overs.

From then on, the result was a foregone conclusion though Andre Russell and Pat Cummins delayed the inevitable with some lusty hitting down the order.

1
50823

"I don't know (what I'm doing right). I'm just trying to bowl straight balls and it's swinging. It was a good wicket to bowl on, the ball was swinging and seaming," Chahar said at the post-match presentation.

"I didn't pick a lot of wickets last year and I realised later that when I'm bowling the first over I have the responsibility and if I get 1-2 wickets in the powerplay, the tone is set," he added.

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Chahar said his team bowled some really bad balls to allow the KKR batsmen to be in the run chase.

"The dew came in, the ball was coming on nicely, some good batting by Russell and we also bowled some bad balls, so it was a combination of everything," he said.

IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK; It was difficult to comeback: Eoin Morgan

"Even the cutters Sam was bowling were coming onto the bat. I was thinking we shouldn't lose this match, they were batting really well and at one point needed 40 off 20 balls which is very gettable on this ground.

"It's always good to win matches like this in the group stage as you learn a lot of things."

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

The win helped CSK move to the top of IPL 2021 standings while KKR continue to languish at sixth position.

KKR next take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 24) while for CSK locks horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.

More IPL 2021 News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ruturaj proves his class again
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 16 April 22 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments